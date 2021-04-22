Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court asks Centre for national policy on oxygen supply, essential drugs and method of vaccination

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance on prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The top court also issued a notice to the Centre, asking for the national policy on issues relating to supply of oxygen, essential drugs and method and manner of vaccination.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said that it will also examine judicial power of HCs to declare lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. The bench noted that hearing by six different HCs on COVID-19 related issues may create some kind of confusion.

The bench also appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as amicus curiae to assist it in suo motu case on COVID-19 management.

READ MORE: 'Arbitrary & discriminatory': Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi over new vaccine policy

READ MORE: India records 3.14 lakh COVID-19 cases, 2,104 deaths in last 24 hours

Latest India News