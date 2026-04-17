Raghav Chadha greets Harivansh on starting third term as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, calls ties 'bittersweet'

New Delhi:

The Rajya Sabha on Friday saw a key parliamentary development, with senior member Harivansh being elected as the Deputy Chairman for the third time. The motion for his re-election was moved by Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and was passed by voice vote in the House. The moment also saw reactions from across party lines. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha congratulated Harivansh and, in his own style, shared a few personal and political remarks during the proceedings.

'A bittersweet relationship with Harivanshji'

Congratulating him, Raghav Chadha said, "I congratulate Shri Harivanshji on his third term as the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha." He went on to describe his personal dynamic with him, saying, "My personal relationship with Shri Harivanshji has been a bit bittersweet. Bitter when we go off topic and get scolded by him, and sweet when we stay on topic and speak precisely, then we receive his note and his blessings."

He added that he would try to improve this dynamic going forward. "I will try from my side that in this tenure, this bittersweet relationship becomes a completely sweet one and the bitter part ends." Chadha also expressed confidence in Harivansh's experience, stating, "I am confident that Shri Harivanshji's vast experience will greatly benefit the functioning of the House and help maintain its dignity, decorum and democratic traditions."

Raghav Chadha praises the Chairman

During his remarks, Chadha also appreciated the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. He said, "Since you have become the Chairman of this House, all members have been getting more opportunities to speak. Earlier, during Zero Hour, only 5 to 7 MPs would get a chance, but now 15, 20, even 22 members are getting the opportunity."

At the same time, he made a light remark about his own party. "The leaders of the party I come from are not present in the House. The newly appointed deputy leader of the party is also not present. I am the recently removed deputy leader, and I am present in the House."

ALSO READ: 'Silenced, not defeated': Raghav Chadha message to AAP after party replaces him as Rajya Sabha deputy leader