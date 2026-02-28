​Haripad Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Haripad Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 107 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Haripad is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Alappuzha district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Indian National Congress. Ramesh Chennithala, from Indian National Congress defeated R. Sajilal of the Communist Party of India by a margin of 13666 votes.

Haripad Assembly constituency is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate K.c. Venugopal won the Alappuzha parliamentary seat by defeating Am Ariff of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 63513 votes.

Haripad Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 195816 voters in the Haripad constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91894 were male in Haripad and 103919 were female voters. There were three voters who belonged to the third gender. 5777 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Haripad in 2021 was 1574 (1525 men and 49 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Haripad constituency was 184292. Out of this, 85802 were male and 98490 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 659 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Haripad in 2016 was 4283 (3153 men and 1130 women).

Haripad Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Ramesh Chennithala won the Haripad seat with a margin of 13666 votes (9.06%). He was polled 72768 votes with a vote share of 48.31%. He defeated CPI candidate R Sajila, who got 59102 votes with a vote share of 39.24%. BJP candidate K. Soman stood third with 17890 votes (11.88%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Ramesh Chennithala won the Haripad seat with a margin of 18621 votes (12.51%). He was polled 75980 votes with a vote share of 51.05%. CPI candidate P Prasad got 57359 votes (38.54%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate D Aswanidev stood third with 12985 votes (8.72%).

Haripad Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Ramesh Chennithala (INC)

2011: Ramesh Chennithala (INC)

2006: Adv B Babuprasad (INC)

2001: TK Devakumar (CPM)

1996: AV Thamarakshan (RSP)

1991: KK Sreenivasan (INC)

1987: Ramesh Chennithala (INC)

1982: Ramesh Chennithala (INC)

1980: CB Warrier (CPM)

1977: GP Mangalathu Madaom (IND)

Haripad Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Haripad Assembly constituency was 150623 (76.23%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 148832 (78.89%).