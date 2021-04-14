Nearly 600 test Covid-19 positive in Haridwar as lakhs gather at Kumbh Mela

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Devotees gather at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to offers prayers during the Kumbh Mela amid surge in Covid-19 cases.

Even as the country reels under a second wave of Covid-19 and many states are imposing restrictions, devotees continue to throng Haridwar to take part in the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Haridwar on Tuesday reported 594 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of the city to 2,812.

The city has emerged as a new hotspot as thousands are flocking here to take dips in the Ganga on the occasion of third shahi snan today during the religious congregation. Earlier on Monday, the city recorded 408 fresh cases. Along with the devotees, thousands of seers, representing 13 Akhadas, have also arrived here to participate in the event. Several seers have also tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the state Health department, Uttarakhand on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases and deaths this year as 1,925 more people tested positive and 13 patients succumbed to the infection. The number of cases rose to 1,12,071 and the toll climbed to 1,780. There are 9,353 active cases, while 98,897 people have recovered.

Dehradun district reported 775 cases, followed by 594 in Haridwar, 217 in Nainital and 172 in Udham Singh Nagar. The state had recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on September 19 last year with 2,078 people testing positive.

Nearly a million people have flocked to the banks of the Ganga to participate in the months-long Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Devotees were seen flouting Covid-protocol as they roam without mask and with no social distancing on the ghats.

Kumbh Mela is held on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar once in 12 years.

READ MORE: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, devotees throng Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri ghat on third 'Shahi Snan'

READ MORE: People's health a priority, but matters of faith cannot be totally ignored: Uttarakhand CM

Latest India News