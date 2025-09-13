Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027: Akhara Parishad announces Shahi Snans schedule, preparations underway Though the Akhara Parishad has announced the dates, the Uttarakhand government is expected to officially declare the Ardh Kumbh 2027 calendar in the coming months.

Haridwar:

The countdown to the Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027 has officially begun, with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad approving the proposed dates for the sacred gathering. While the Uttarakhand government is yet to make a formal announcement, the saints and seers of various akharas have already begun preparations for what is expected to be one of the largest religious congregations of the year.

Three major Shahi Snans dates announced

In a significant update, the Akhara Parishad has finalised the dates for the three Shahi Snans (Royal Baths) that are central to the Ardh Kumbh rituals:

First Shahi Snan: March 6, 2027 — On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

Second Shahi Snan: March 8, 2027 — On Somvati Amavasya, a rare and powerful no-moon day that holds deep spiritual significance.

Third Shahi Snan: April 14, 2027 — On the festival of Baisakhi, which also coincides with Mesha Sankranti, making it the most sacred and spiritually potent day of the mela.

These three days are expected to witness millions of devotees and ascetics immersing themselves in the holy waters of the Ganga, seeking spiritual cleansing, liberation, and divine blessings.

Centuries-old tradition with a modern outlook

The Ardh Kumbh is held every 6 years between the full Kumbh Melas (held every 12 years), alternating primarily between Haridwar and Prayagraj (Allahabad). Speaking on the spiritual and historical importance of the event, Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhara Parishad and Secretary of the Niranjani Akhara, stated: “The tradition of Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh is centuries old. These sacred gatherings provide an opportunity for spiritual awakening, penance, and the washing away of sins through holy dips in the Ganga. In 2027, while Ardh Kumbh will take place in Haridwar, the Simhastha Kumbh will be held in Nashik around July–August.”

He further emphasised that the Akhara Parishad has begun internal preparations well in advance, including infrastructure planning for the processions (Peshwai), temporary camps, and coordination with state authorities.

Uttarakhand govt yet to make official declaration

Though the Akhara Parishad has announced the dates, the Uttarakhand government is expected to officially declare the Ardh Kumbh 2027 calendar in the coming months. Following the announcement, large-scale preparations will be launched to manage the massive influx of pilgrims, ensure smooth logistics, and provide adequate security and sanitation measures.

Government sources indicate that the focus will be on:

Strengthening Ganga ghats and bathing zones

Expanding transport and connectivity

Establishing medical camps, emergency services, and temporary housing facilities

Incorporating digital monitoring and crowd management technologies

Given the spiritual significance and the expected footfall running into crores, coordination between the state machinery, spiritual bodies, and local administration will be crucial.

Simhastha Kumbh in Nashik to follow

Interestingly, the year 2027 will also witness the Simhastha Kumbh in Nashik, Maharashtra, scheduled for July–August 2027. According to Hindu tradition, whenever Ardh Kumbh takes place, it aligns with Simhastha in either Nashik or Ujjain, both of which hold deep mythological relevance linked to the Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean).

Spiritual significance and expected turnout

The Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh Melas are not just festivals but colossal spiritual gatherings symbolising unity, devotion, and the pursuit of salvation. Pilgrims, naga sadhus, saints, devotees, and international visitors attend the mela to experience the powerful spiritual atmosphere and take part in discourses, rituals, and devotional singing.

The 2021 Haridwar Kumbh Mela, held under the shadow of COVID-19, had scaled-down celebrations. In contrast, 2027’s Ardh Kumbh is expected to return to full scale, with projections of over 10 crore pilgrims during the festival period.

With the Akhara Parishad’s green signal, Ardh Kumbh 2027 has officially taken its first major step. All eyes are now on the Uttarakhand government to kick off the formal planning process. As preparations begin in full swing, Haridwar is once again poised to become the spiritual epicentre of the world, echoing with chants, rituals, and the unshakable faith of millions.