Terrorist Happy Passia played a key role in grenade attacks on police establishments: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav In January 2025, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on gangster Harpreet Singh. He is wanted in a case of the hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested a terrorist involved in attacks in Punjab, Harpreet Singh, in the United States on Thursday (April 17). Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that this is a major success and milestone against the ISI-backed terror module.

Happy Passia played a key role in orchestrating targeted killings: Punjab DGP

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav posted on X and said, "The arrest of Harpreet Singh @Happy Passia, a USA-based key operative of ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and close associate of Pakistan-based Terrorist Rinda, is a major milestone in the sustained crackdown on ISI-backed terror networks."

"Between 2023–2025, Happy Passia played a central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion across Punjab and other states. His arrest on April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, USA by FBI and ICE, is the outcome of excellent international cooperation and exchange of information between the United States & India. Punjab Police consistently shared intelligence with the central agencies," DGP added.

"Our resolve remains firm—to protect every citizen of the State of Punjab, dismantle terror ecosystems, and uphold peace in the face of cross-border threats," Punjab DGP added.

FBI arrests terrorist Harpreet Singh

The FBI said that Harpreet Singh is linked to two international terrorist groups and entered the US illegally. According to the FBI, he used burner phones to evade capture. In a post shared on X, FBI Sacramento stated, "Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture."

On March 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) charged four terror operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation in the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case. The chargesheeted accused include Pakistan-based Designated Individual Terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia. The two terrorists were the primary handlers and conspirators behind the attack. They had provided logistical support, terror funds, weapons, and ammunition to India-based on-ground operatives in Chandigarh for executing the grenade attack. The September 2024 attack was intended to target a retired officer of Punjab Police, who the assailants believed to be the occupant of the house.

Happy Passia orchestrated conspiracy to strike terror among law enforcement officials

Investigations revealed that Rinda, along with Happy Passia, had orchestrated the conspiracy to strike terror among law enforcement officials and the general public through the grenade attack as part of the broader aim to promote BKI's terrorist agenda. They had recruited local operatives, namely Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who were tasked with carrying out the attack under their direct instructions.

Rinda and Happy directed the other accused, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, to conduct reconnaissance on the target twice before hurling the grenade, investigations revealed. In the chargesheet filed before the Special NIA Court, Chandigarh, in the case RC15/2024/NIA/DLI, all four accused persons have been charged under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and other related provisions for their roles in planning and supporting the attack. Investigations in the case are continuing, and NIA is trying to track down other members of the BKI terror group and dismantle its network in India.

Punjab Police dismantled Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module

Earlier in December last year, the Punjab Police has dismantled a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), being operated by Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and Shamsher alias Honey, with the arrest of its five members, including mastermind Abhijot Singh, involved in lobbing hand grenades at two police establishments in Batala and Gurdaspur.