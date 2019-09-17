Modi turns 69: When PM Narendra Modi found a one-rupee coin on the street of his village

Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi celebrates his 69th birthday today

We all have come across an abandoned coin or a note on the street at least once in our lifetimes. The same once happened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. While walking on the road with his mother, a young Prime Minister Narendra Modi once found a one-rupee coin.

His mother Heeraben Modi asked the prime minister to pick the coin and use it for himself. Narendra Modi, however, didn't do so.

Rather, Modi picked the coin and offered it to a poor man's daughter in his village. It was said the man needed money to buy books and stationary for his daughter's education.

Modi once missed Diwali celebrations at his house after which his parents were very disappointed. Incidentally, it was the same day that Lakshman Rao Inamdar inducted him to the RSS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

PM Modi arrived at Kevadia in Narmada district early Tuesday, to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet his mother in Gujarat after an overnight stay at the Gandhinagar Rajbhavan. Heeraben, 98, lives in Raisin village with her younger son Pankaj Modi.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had celebrated his 68th birthday by spending time with school children from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

