Gold crown offered to Varanasi temple on PM Modi's birthday | Live Updates

Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 17, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2019 9:43 IST
  • September 17, 2019 9:43 AM (IST)

    SBI field officer found shot dead in UP

     A State Bank of India (SBI) field officer was found shot dead at his home in Uttar Pradesh Bijnore district.

    According to reports, the victim, Chaitanya, had been transferred to Bijnore from Gorakhpur about two months ago. He was currently posted at the SBI's Sahanpur branch in Najibabad.

    The murder came to light after the house owner knocked on the door and found the flat locked from inside. He immediately called the police.

    Chaitanya was shot in the head with a licensed pistol. The house was locked from the inside and his body was lying in a pool of blood in the washroom, with the pistol near his legs, the police said.

  • September 17, 2019 9:17 AM (IST)

    All 6 BSP MLAs join Congress in Rajasthan

     In a big jolt to Mayawati's Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in Rajasthan, all of its six MLAs have joined the Congress.

    With this merger, the Congress now has 106 seats in the Assembly.

    While reacting to the development that took place on Monday night, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Punia said: "This development shows Ashok Gehlot's insecurity. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has questioned him on the law and order situation."

  • September 17, 2019 9:12 AM (IST)

    No meeting scheduled with Rouhani: Trump

    US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has no meeting scheduled with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York later this month.

    "I have no meeting scheduled (with Rouhani). I know they (Iranians) want to meet," Trump told reporters at the White House.

    "I know they are not doing well as a country. Iran has got a lot of problems right now.. but two and half to three years ago they were causing a lot of trouble... and we'll see what happens," he said.

  • September 17, 2019 9:07 AM (IST)

  • September 17, 2019 9:05 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Khalvani Eco-Tourism site in Kevadiya

    PM Modi tweets a video of Statue of Unity

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wishes PM Modi

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has wished PM Modi

    India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, Rajat Sharma wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday

    Wishes pour in as PM Modi turns 69

    Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders on Tuesday took to social media to extend their warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

