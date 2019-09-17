Gold crown offered to Varanasi temple on PM Modi's birthday | Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 17, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 17, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
A State Bank of India (SBI) field officer was found shot dead at his home in Uttar Pradesh Bijnore district.
According to reports, the victim, Chaitanya, had been transferred to Bijnore from Gorakhpur about two months ago. He was currently posted at the SBI's Sahanpur branch in Najibabad.
The murder came to light after the house owner knocked on the door and found the flat locked from inside. He immediately called the police.
Chaitanya was shot in the head with a licensed pistol. The house was locked from the inside and his body was lying in a pool of blood in the washroom, with the pistol near his legs, the police said.
In a big jolt to Mayawati's Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in Rajasthan, all of its six MLAs have joined the Congress.
With this merger, the Congress now has 106 seats in the Assembly.
While reacting to the development that took place on Monday night, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Punia said: "This development shows Ashok Gehlot's insecurity. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has questioned him on the law and order situation."
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has no meeting scheduled with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York later this month.
"I have no meeting scheduled (with Rouhani). I know they (Iranians) want to meet," Trump told reporters at the White House.
"I know they are not doing well as a country. Iran has got a lot of problems right now.. but two and half to three years ago they were causing a lot of trouble... and we'll see what happens," he said.
मां भारती के सच्चे सेवक, हम सबके लोकप्रिय, यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप सदैव स्वस्थ रहें, दीर्घायु हो तथा गरीबों व वंचितो को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ने का आपका संकल्प शीघ्र पूरा हो, ऐसी मेरी ईश्वर से कामना है।#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/I07ueFQ1l7— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) September 17, 2019
Birthday Greetings to India’s pride PM @narendramodi Ji— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 17, 2019
We wish you good health and happiness 🙏🏻 May Waheguru bless you and you continue serving the nation#HappyBdayPMModi #happybirthdaynarendramodi #NarendraModiBirthday pic.twitter.com/9ICDoGtmDh
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Khalvani Eco-Tourism site in Kevadiya, Narmada district. pic.twitter.com/gQKVqbhvtO— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019
Reached Kevadia a short while ago.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019
Have a look at the majestic ‘Statue of Unity’, India’s tribute to the great Sardar Patel. pic.twitter.com/B8ciNFr4p7
To the architect of #NewIndia 🇮🇳; one who inspired #SwachhBharat & #AyushmanBharat; one who earned #SabkaVishwas; & who created #JanDhan - Sri Narendra Damodardas Modi - Heartiest greetings on your birthday. You are the finest son of Maa Bharati.#HappyBdayPMModi @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LICzcryZP3— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 17, 2019
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji with the best of health ! Generations will remember the ineradicable mark your presence and contribution has stamped in the journey of our nation ! #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/VQYg9OLejp— zafar sareshwala (@zafarsareshwala) September 17, 2019
On your birthday @PMOIndia @narendramodi my prayers for your long & healthy life. Inspired by your untiring efforts to serve our nation.Your dedication, eye for detail & perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership. Many happy returns.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 17, 2019
Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 16, 2019
नरेन्द्र मोदी जब मुख्यमंत्री थे, उस समय #AapKiAdalat में कहा था, 'पाकिस्तान को उसी की भाषा में जवाब देना चाहिए, ये लव लैटर लिखना बंद करें'. मोदीजी को उनके जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक बधाई. #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/KEti9um7aj— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) September 17, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को उनके जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक बधाई. मोदीजी ने एक बार #AapKiAdalat में 'मोदी कुर्ता', 'मोदी मिक्स', 'मोदी ऑटो' के बारे में क्या कहा था, देखें. #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/jp1VWHudiC— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) September 17, 2019
Varanasi:Arvind Singh,a fan of PM Modi offered a gold crown to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple yesterday,ahead of PM's birthday,says,"Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed govt for the second time"(16/9) pic.twitter.com/G6ephry6nC— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 17, 2019
Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders on Tuesday took to social media to extend their warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.
Today, I join 130 crore fellow citizens in wishing PM @NarendraModi ji on his birthday. He is a statesman, decisive leader, and an inspiration for all of us. We are committed to achieving his vision of building a ‘New India’. I pray for his long and healthy life. #HappyBdayPMModi— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 16, 2019
Motivational journey from small town to world capitals,grass root party worker to tallest national leader,party organiser to best administrator,booth worker to most popular world leader,man with Mission to better lives of all @PMOIndia @narendramodi best birthday wishes,long life— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 16, 2019
