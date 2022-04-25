Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai BJP delegation to meet Union Home Secy over 'attack' on Kirit Somaiya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - Kirit Somaiya \at Killa Court to file a complaint against BMC and Lifeline Hospital Management Services

A day after the alleged assault on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya outside Khar police station, a Mumbai BJP delegation is set to meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday. The delegation will include Somaiya, Mihir Kotecha, Sunil Rane and others. Somaiya claimed that he was injured in the alleged stone-pelting incident by the Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday.

In a series of Twitter posts, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena goondas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station."

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena's 100 goondas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena goondas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said in another tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Somaiya had visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on Saturday.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the attack on the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and requested the Centre to take action against concerned officials.

"An attempt was made to attack Kirti Somaiya outside a police station in Mumbai last night. We will request Central Government to take action against concerned officials," Fadnavis said.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve also hit out at the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, claiming there was no law and order in the state.

Talking to reporters in Aurangabad, the BJP leader said, "Earlier, people used to give the example of Maharashtra police on maintenance of law and order. But, today, there is no law and order left. Politics is being done by keeping police at the forefront. Residents of the state will take revenge for this."

"Our leaders are being attacked in the state. Offences are being registered against those who are attacked, but no action is being taken against the attackers," Danve claimed.

Raising the issue of Shiv Sena's protest outside the Mumbai-based home of MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Danve said they do not support agitation at anyone's residence.

The state government should have sent its representative to talk to Ranas, but the latter was arrested (by Mumbai police) on Saturday, he said.

"The police department is earning a bad name and they should understand this," the BJP leader said.

Danve also said they would not demand presidential rule in Maharashtra.

The state government should take steps to improve law and order, he added.

Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana shifted from Arthur Road jail

Meanwhile, in a late night development, Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana who was arrested following the Hanuman Chalisa row has been shifted to Taloja jail. Notably, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana was first brought to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. According to jail officials, due to overcrowding at Arthur Road jail, Ravi Rana was then shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Amravati MP Naveneet Rana has been shifted to Byculla jail. The couple was arrested on Saturday and then taken to the Khar Police Station.

MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra.

The MP-MLA couple's application will be heard by the court on April 29. The Mumbai Police has asked them to file their say on the bail plea on April 27.

(With inputs from agencies)

