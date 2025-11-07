HAL signs deal with GE for 113 F404 engines for Tejas Mk1A fighter jets in major boost to IAF HAL inks deal with US company to procure 113 engines for Tejas Mk1A fighter jets

New Delhi:

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday entered into an agreement with US-based General Electric Company for the supply of 113 numbers of F404‑GE‑IN20 engines along with a support package in order to execute the 97‑aircraft LCA Mk1A programme.

Officials, cited by PTI, stated that engine deliveries under the agreement will commence in 2027, with the complete supply schedule set to be finished by 2032.

Defence Ministry inks Rs 62,370 crore deal with HAL

In September, the Defence Ministry finalized a deal worth Rs 62,370 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to acquire 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

"The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin seaters, along with associated equipment, for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of over Rs 62,370 crore (excluding taxes)," according to an official readout.

The Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role fighter jet designed to operate effectively in high-threat combat scenarios. It is capable of performing air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions.

Second such contract between Defence Ministry and HAL

This marks the second contract of its kind awarded to the state-owned aerospace giant. Earlier, in February 2021, the Defence Ministry signed a deal worth Rs 48,000 crore with HAL for the supply of 83 Tejas MK-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force.

"The aircraft will have an indigenous content of over 64 per cent, with 67 additional items incorporated, over and above the previous LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021," the defence ministry said.

"The integration of advanced indigenously developed systems such as the Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators will further strengthen the Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) initiatives," it said.