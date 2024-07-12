HAL aims to deliver first LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet to IAF by August 15 amid delays

Follow us on Image Source : X Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A fighter jet.

Amid growing concerns over delays in the delivery of the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet to the Indian Air Force (IAF), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is now aiming to provide the first aircraft by August 15 this year. This development marks a significant milestone for HAL, which has been facing challenges in adhering to the original delivery schedule. The delays, however, might be mitigated as GE, the American engine manufacturer, has committed to commencing the supply of its GE-404 engines by September-October this year. This assurance from GE is expected to help streamline the production and delivery process, ensuring that subsequent batches of the LCA Mark 1A can be delivered to the IAF in a more timely manner.

"There have been some software-related issues in integration. We are working towards addressing these issues and are now working towards delivering the first plane before August 15 this year," news agency ANI reported citing defence sources. The aircraft was first planned to be delivered to the IAF by February-March timeframe this year but the schedule has been shifting for one reason or the other. The Indian Air Force is keen that it should get a completely integrated aircraft with all important specifications given by it. Top Indian Air Force brass including the Chief of Air Staff himself have been closely monitoring the progress made in the prestigious project. The Deputy Chief of Air Staff had also recently visited the HAL hangars to review the programme. The HAL carried out the first flight of the fighter a couple of months ago.

Major boost for indigenous military aviation

The indigenous fighter aircraft induction into the force will be a major step in realising self-reliance in the military sector and the Prime Minister may also be invited to the occasion, the officials said. The LCA Mark 1A project was conceptualised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge. One order worth Rs 48,000 crore for 83 planes has already been placed and another one expected to be worth Rs 65,000 crore is going to be placed for 97 planes by the end of this financial year. The Defence Ministry has already issued a tender to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), for the purchase of 97 made-in-India LCA Mark 1A fighter jets. This tender is the largest order for indigenous military hardware ever to be placed by the Indian government. Recently issued by the Defence Ministry to HAL, the company has been given a three-month timeframe to respond.

Self-reliance in defense manufacturing

The indigenous fighter aircraft program, fully supported by the Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters, is poised to significantly boost the promotion of indigenisation and provide substantial business opportunities for small and medium enterprises involved in the defence sector across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been actively advocating for the revival of HAL, which has secured orders for manufacturing various types of indigenous fighter aircraft and helicopters, along with their engines, under his administration. This initiative not only aims to enhance the self-reliance of India's defence capabilities but also invigorate the domestic defence manufacturing industry.

