Gyanvapi Masjid complex: Videography survey to resume on day 3 today amid tight security

Highlights Officials said the major part of the exercise was completed on the second day of the survey

The videography survey was earlier stalled amid objections by the mosque management committee

The committee claimed the advocate commissioner did not have the mandate to film inside the premises

A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, which was carried out peacefully for the second consecutive day on Sunday, is set to resume for the third day on Monday. Officials said the major part of the exercise was completed on the second day of the survey, which was earlier stalled amid objections by the mosque management committee.

The committee had claimed that the advocate commissioner appointed by the court for the survey did not have the mandate to film inside the premises.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

The survey will be carried out from 8 am to 12 noon amid tight security.

Elaborating on the survey and day's development, Varanasi's District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "In the presence of three court commissioners along with all the parties, the court commission started its work at 8 am, and it continued till noon. All the parties followed the court orders. The court commission, after completing Sunday's work, decided that work will continue on Monday as well."

The district magistrate added that Monday's work will begin at 8 am and all the parties have been directed to remain present.

Sharma said as per the directions of the court commission, adequate facilities including resources to provide light, videographers and photographers of the Information Department, draftsman, revenue staff of the tehsil and labour were provided.

Referring to the security set-up, he said, "Tight security arrangements were made. The devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple were given entry through Dhoondi Raj Ganesh and Ganga Nadi 'dwaar', while gate number 4 was closed for the common people for four hours."

Assistant advocate commissioner Vishal Singh said the survey work was held peacefully and concluded for the day.

In his order on Thursday last, District Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar had turned down a plea by the mosque committee to replace Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed advocate commissioner by the court to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex.

The judge also appointed two more advocates to help the court commissioner with the survey and said it should be completed by Tuesday.

The district court had said that locks should be broken if the keys are not available to access certain areas of the complex for the survey.

It also asked district authorities to register FIRs if the survey was not allowed.

The Supreme Court had on Friday last refused to grant an interim order of status quo on the survey. The top court, however, agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey.

Advocate Yadav had said the three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers each from the two sides and an assistant besides a videography team will carry out the survey.

(With inputs from PTI)

