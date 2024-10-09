Train accident averted after iron frame spotted on rail tracks near Gwalior, Railways launches probe

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Iron frame spotted on rail tracks near Gwalior

A major train accident was averted in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday after a driver of a goods train spotted an iron frame on railway tracks. The iron frame was found lying on tracks near Gwalior. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the iron frame was spotted on time by the driver of the train heading to Uttar Pradesh, potentially averting an accident.

The GRP has started an investigation into the incident, the officials said. "Information was received at around 4.30 am on Tuesday from the deputy manager of Gwalior station that an iron frame was found placed on railway tracks near Birla Nagar station," GPR police station in-charge MP Thakkar said.

GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway officials rushed to the spot and recovered a square iron frame on tracks, which had the potential to cause an accident.

Good train was going to Agra from Jhansi

The driver of a goods train, going to Agra from Jhansi, saw the iron frame near Birla Nagar station and immediately alerted Railway officials, he added.

A case was registered against an unidentified person under the Railways Act and an investigation was underway, the police officer added.

Loco pilot spots soil dumped on tracks in Raebareli

Earlier on October 6, a passenger train was briefly halted after the loco pilot saw a pile of soil dumped on the rail tracks near Raghuraj Singh station. The soil was removed from the track and rail traffic was resumed on the route, SHO Devendra Bhadoria said.

"A small pile of soil was dumped on the railway track because of which a shuttle train from Raibareli was stopped," Bhadoria said.

The locals reported that road construction is underway in the area, involving the use of dumpers to transport soil at night. On Sunday evening, a dumper driver carrying soil dumped the load onto the railway track and fled, he said.

(Inputs from Anamika/PTI )

