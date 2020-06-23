Image Source : ANI Assam govt announces total lockdown in 11 wards of Guwahati | List of prohibited activities

In light of the rising number of novel coronavirus cases, the Assam government on Tuesday announced total lockdown for 11 wards in state capital Guwahati. This lockdown will come into effect from June 23 onwards.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in an order stated, "It has been reported to me by District Magistrate, Kamrup Metropolitan that there is large scale spread of COVID-19 affected cases among the general public of certain areas of Guwahati City which has posed as a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety of the general population."

"I, therefore in my capacity as the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, do hereby issue directives to enforce total lockdown in 11 wards," the order further read.

Prohibited activities in the notified wards under lockdown:

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited in the specified areas.

All government offices, offices of autonomous/subordinate offices and private offices shall remain closed.

All business/commercial establishments, shops and trade activities shall remain closed.

All Industrial establishments shall remain closed.

All public transport services shall remain suspended.

Movement of all Private vehicles is banned.

All hospitality services shall remain suspended.

All educational, research, training, coaching institutions shall remain closed.

All places of worship shall remain closed for public. No religious congregation will be permitted without any exception.

All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions, gathering shall be barred.

Not more than 20 persons will be permitted in case of funerals.

Spitting in public places is banned and will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the local authority in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations.

Consumption and sale of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc.in public places are prohibited.

