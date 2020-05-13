Image Source : AP/FILE 15 more tests COVID-19 positive in Guwahati, tally reaches 79 in Assam

15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kamrup Metro on Wednesday. All are related to patient from Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar, who tested positive recently, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Taking to twitter, Sarma said that all are under quarantine and asked people not to panic.

Assam COVID count:

Total cases 79

Discharged 39

Active cases 37

Alert ~ 15 persons are tested #COVID19 + in Kamrup Metro. All are related to patient from Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar, who tested + recently. All under quarantine and please dont panic.



↗️Total cases 79

↗️Discharged 39

↗️Active cases 37



Update 7.10 pm/May 13#AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 13, 2020

Mungru Sahani, staying at Fancy Bazar's Rajkamal Hotel had tested positive for COVID-19 following which, the boundary encircling the hotel was declared Containment Zone including MG Road in the north, Tarun Ram Phukan Road in the south, SACB Road in the east and the MS Road in the west.

