15 more tests COVID-19 positive in Guwahati, tally reaches 79 in Assam

15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kamrup Metro on Wednesday. All are related to patient from Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar, who tested positive recently, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Guwahati Updated on: May 13, 2020 19:38 IST
Image Source : AP/FILE

15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kamrup Metro on Wednesday. All are related to patient from Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar, who tested positive recently, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Taking to twitter, Sarma said that all are under quarantine and asked people not to panic.

Assam COVID count:

  • Total cases 79  
  • Discharged 39
  • Active cases 37 

Mungru Sahani, staying at Fancy Bazar's Rajkamal Hotel had tested positive for COVID-19 following which, the boundary encircling the hotel was declared Containment Zone including MG Road in the north, Tarun Ram Phukan Road in the south, SACB Road in the east and the MS Road in the west.

