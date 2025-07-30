Gurugram woman mauled by pet Husky during morning walk, suffers serious injuries, video of attack goes viral A woman in Gurugram was seriously injured after being attacked by a pet Husky during her morning walk on Golf Course Road. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, prompting a police investigation. The video shows the dog suddenly pouncing on the woman, biting her and knocking her down.

Gurugram:

A woman on a morning walk was seriously injured after being attacked by a pet Husky on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on Sunday. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media, prompting police to begin an investigation, according to a Live Hindustan report.

The victim, a resident of a nearby housing society, had stepped out for a walk around 7 am. She was walking and conversing with two others on the sidepath when a woman with a leashed Husky approached from the opposite direction. The video clip shows the dog suddenly lunging at the victim and biting her arm. Despite the handler's attempts to restrain it, the dog knocks the woman down and continues the assault.

Other morning walkers, including the two accompanying the woman, rushed to her rescue. After a struggle, the dog's handler finally managed to pull the animal away using the leash. The injured woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she received first aid. She was later discharged but suffered serious injuries to her hand.

String of dog attack cases raises alarm

The incident has added to growing concerns in the Delhi-NCR region over rising cases of dog attacks, both by pets and strays. Just days earlier, a 55-year-old man in Delhi died after being attacked by stray dogs during his morning walk. In response, the Delhi Police wrote to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), seeking clarification on security arrangements in public parks.

The letter questioned whether the DDA had appointed any agency for patrolling parks, and who bears responsibility for controlling stray animals. It also asked about the protocols and standard operating procedures currently in place to prevent such incidents.

Supreme Court steps in over ‘alarming’ rise in dog attacks

On Monday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the growing menace of dog attacks in the national capital and surrounding areas, calling the situation "alarming and disturbing". A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan cited a media report detailing the death of a six-year-old child in Delhi due to rabies following a dog bite. “It contains extremely troubling details,” the court noted in its order. “There are reports of hundreds of dog bite incidents... many of which have led to rabies infections.”

Highlighting the threat to vulnerable groups, especially infants and the elderly, the court directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for appropriate directions.

Disclaimer: IndiaTV News could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Viewer's discretion is advised.