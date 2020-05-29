Gurugram records 115 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day

Image Source : PTI A representational image of Gurugram's business district in the pre-lockdown days (file photo)

Coronavirus continued to seriously afflict Gurugram with 115 fresh cases appearing across the city on Friday, the highest number in a single day. The district administration has detected 115 positive cases in the city. It is the first time when cases appeared in three figures in one day. The doubling rate of cases is now one week in Gurugram.

Gurugram Civil Surgeon Dr J.S. Punia said the total cases have now jumped to 520, including 293 active cases. In the last 4 days alone, 236 cases emerged in the city.

Gurugram is also on top in Haryana with this staggering number leaving behind Faridabad and Sonepat that have 307 and 199 cases, respectively. The other 19 districts are in double and single digits.

"We have initiated random Covid sampling of vegetable vendors, health workers, police personnel, media personnel, pharmacists, depot holders, sanitation workers etc," Punia said.

"Special campaigns for screening of slum dwellers are also initiated in the city following direction of Haryana government," Punia said.

V.S. Kundu, additional chief secretary and nodal officer of Gurugram for Covid-19, said: "The cases have increased in the last few days. We are working hard and on a war footing to control the situation."

Meanwhile, Gurugram district administration has served a show-cause notice to a private hospital called Pratiksha for refusing admission of corona-infected patient. The hospital has been asked to submit its reply within one day.

