Gurugram: Man whose video of stealing flower pots kept for G20 summit went viral arrested

A Gurugram man, whose video of stealing flower pots goes viral on social media, was arrested, said an official on Wednesday. The arrest was made late at night and later he was released on bail granted by the authority.

Earlier, Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav directed the administration to lodge a formal complaint against the accused. Subsequently, accused Manohar Yadav was arrested and police recovered stolen flower pots and the car used for the crime.

The accused stole at least 15 flower pots from Shankar Chowk on National Highway 48 which were put there to beautify the city in the wake of an upcoming meeting on anti-corruption slated to be held in the city from March 1 to 4 as part of the G20 Summit.

Social media goes crazy

Social media users expressed outrage towards the alleged ‘thieves’, with some even zooming in on the video footage to identify the number plate of the Kia Carnival. One user claimed that he knew one of the men and that he was an environmentalist who adopted dying plants from the roads and rejuvenated them with new life. He kept them at home to show how plants should be maintained and was setting an example for society.

The incident highlights the issue of theft and vandalism that can occur during high-profile events. The flower pots were arranged for the G20 event in Shankar Chowk, Gurugram, but it is unclear why the men were stealing them. The incident serves as a reminder to be vigilant during such events and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

