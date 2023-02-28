‘Chindi chor’ alert! Video shows Gurugram men coming in luxury car to steal flower pots set up for G20

Follow us on Gurugram men steal flower pots set up for G20 summit

Trending News: Two men were recently caught on camera stealing flower pots that were set up for a G20 summit in Gurugram. The video, initially shared on Twitter by a journalist, shows the men placing the flower pots in the trunk of their high-end car with a VIP license plate. In his tweet, the journalist called the man a ‘chindi chor’ i.e. petty thief and tagged the authorities.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, with numerous other flower pots filled with colourful flowers visible in the area, which were meant for beautification ahead of the event. The video quickly gained traction online, with many expressing their concern over the incident. In response to the tweet, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the police to initiate an investigation into the matter after the video went viral with over 370k views. "@gurgaonpolice, Kindly look into this matter," DC Gurugram wrote in reply.

Watch the viral video of Gurugram men coming in luxury car to steal flower pots arranged for G20 summit here:

Social media users expressed outrage towards the alleged ‘thieves’, with some even zooming in on the video footage to identify the number plate of the Kia Carnival. One user claimed that he knew one of the men and that he was an environmentalist who adopted dying plants from the roads and rejuvenated them with new life. He kept them at home to show how plants should be maintained and was setting an example for society.

The incident highlights the issue of theft and vandalism that can occur during high-profile events. The flower pots were arranged for the G20 event in Shankar Chowk, Gurugram, but it is unclear why the men were stealing them. The incident serves as a reminder to be vigilant during such events and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

- Reported by Sonu Kumar

