Gurugram: Delhi woman, daughter killed in collision of two cars in Sector 108

Two women died and others got injured after a speeding car rammed into their vehicle in Gurugram, said police on Monday.

A Delhi woman and her daughter were killed and three others injured in a collision between two cars in Sector 108 near the Dwarka Expressway at 3 pm on Sunday, he added.

Kamal Raj Mata (65), a resident of Dwarka Sector 3 in Delhi, his wife Neelam Mata (62) and their daughter Manika Mata (32) had come to Gurugram to look at an apartment.

The family, along with property dealer Karanjit, were driving to the apartment when a speeding vehicle coming from the Delhi side rammed into the side of their car, the police said.

Following the accident, locals admitted the injured to a private hospital where doctors declared Neelam Mata and Manika Mata dead. Karanjit and Kamal Raj Mata are undergoing treatment and are not in a condition to record their statements.

The driver of the other car is being treated in another hospital, they added.

The police registered an FIR on Sunday on the basis of a complaint lodged by Neelam Mata's brother under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajendra Park police station.

The victims' bodies was handed over to their kin on Monday after post-mortem and action will be taken as per law, the police said.

(With PTI input)

