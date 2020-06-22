Image Source : PTI 9 more containment zones in Gurugram

After a weekly review meeting, the Gurugram administration has added 9 more containment zones due to COVID-19 in Gurugram district on Monday.

District administration declared Golden Estate apartment DLF phase 3, S-block DLF phase 3, block V of DLF phase 3, Takshashila Heights sector 37C, Jalvayu Vihar sector 56, Today Blossom Internal sector 47 in Gurugram block, Bashariya village, Baskusla village in Pataudi, and New Colony in Farukh Nagar as containment zones.

With this, Gurugram currently has 109 containment zones in the district.

It is an indication of frequent cases appearing in the city with majority of them are showing community spread. It is expected to remain the same till the middle of July, an official of Gurugram health department said as the situation in containment zones is extremely serious.

Meanwhile on Monday, district administration detected 85 fresh cases and 2 deaths. These are the lowest numbers in the last 10 days.

