Gurgaon Election Results 2024: Will BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh be successful for fourth time in a row?

Gurgaon is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana. The state has 10 parliamentary seats. The Gurgaon seat comprises nine Assembly segments including Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Date of polls

The Gurgaon constituency in Haryana went to polls in the sixth phase on May 25 along with the other 9 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 58 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the sixth phase.



Voter turnout

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections 60.6 per cent turnout was registered in Gurgaon as against 72.4 per cent in 2019 and 71.4 per cent in 2014.

Date of results

The result for Gurgaon will be declared on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country.

Main parties and candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency. Rao Inderjit Singh represented the constituency three times in a row in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

What happened in 2014 and 2019?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh won the seat with a margin of 3,86,256 votes. He was polled 8,81,546 votes with a vote share of 60.88%. He defeated Congress candidate Captain Ajay Singh who got 4,95,290 votes (34.20%). Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Chaudhary Rais Ahmad stood third with 26,756 votes (1.85%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 14,46,509.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh won the seat. He won the constituency in 2009 for the first time as a Congress candidate. He was polled 6,44,780 votes with a vote share of 48.82%. INLD candidate Zakir Hussain got 3,70,058 votes (28.02%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Hussain by a margin of 2,74,722 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 13,20,620. Congress candidate Rao Dharam Pal came third with 1,33,713 votes (10.12%) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Yogendra Yadav was in the fourth position with 79,456 votes (6.02%).