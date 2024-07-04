Birth anniversary special: When Gulzarilal Nanda didn't opt for official residence. Read whole story here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former PM Gulzarilal Nanda

Gulzarilal Nanda birth anniversary: A 94-year-old man was once thrown out of his rented house by the landlord for not paying the rent. The old man was none other than the second Prime Minister of India, Gulzarilal Nanda. Despite holding one of the highest offices in the country, Nanda led a life marked by simplicity and modesty, living like an ordinary citizen and never owning a home of his own. He didn't even opt for the official residence or allowance given to the freedom fighter. Today, July 4, marks the birthday of the two-time PM Gulzarilal Nanda. Let us delve into some important stories related to his life.

Nanda was born on July 4, 1898, in Sialkot, which is now in Pakistan. Nanda completed his education in Lahore, Agra and Allahabad. Let us tell you that in the year 1997, he was awarded India's highest honour, Bharat Ratna. He died on January 15, 1998, at the age of 99.

Two-time PM Gulzarilal Nanda

Gulzarilal Nanda, the second Prime Minister of India, was born on 4 July 1898. He served as the second and Interim Prime Minister of India for two 13-day tenures. He took charge for the first time on 27 1964 following the death of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Gulzarilal Nanda was a prominent Indian politician who was elected to two Lok Sabhas in 1957 and 1962. Following the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nanda assumed the role of interim Prime Minister on 27 May 1964, serving for 13 days. Later, after the demise of Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent, he once again took the oath as interim Prime Minister on 11 January 1966.

Apart from his roles as interim Prime Minister, Nanda also held significant positions in the Indian government. He served as the Union Minister of Labor and Employment in 1962 and 1963 and as the Minister of Home Affairs from 1963 to 1966. His contributions to Indian politics and his unwavering dedication to public service are noteworthy, reflecting his commitment to the nation during times of transition and uncertainty.

Gulzarilal Nanda was evicted from a rented house

Gulzarilal Nanda, who served as Prime Minister twice and held various Union Ministerial roles, found himself in difficult circumstances in his later years. He did not own a house and struggled financially, unable to pay rent which led to his eviction after several months of arrears.

At that time, a passing journalist witnessed the eviction and thought that it would be an interesting story for his newspaper. He even finalised the headline for the news piece, unaware of Nanda's true identity. He also took some pictures of the old tenant and also took some pictures of the rented house.

The journalist told about the incident to the owner of the press. The owner looked at the pictures and was shocked and asked him, did he knew the old man. The journalist said no. The following day, shock rippled through the nation as, the news appeared on the front page with the headline, "Gulzarilal Nanda, former Prime Minister of India, living in hardship."

When news of his plight became public, central officials intervened, convincing him to accept the Rs 500 allowance given to freedom fighters. Upon learning of Nanda's background as a former Prime Minister, the landlord apologised for the eviction. This incident sheds light on the personal challenges faced by leaders who have dedicated their lives to public service.

