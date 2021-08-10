Gujarat: Local petrol pump owner offers free fuel to all 'Neerajs', to celebrate India's Olympic gold

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Gold medalist in Tokyo Olympics, athlete Neeraj Chopra during his felicitation ceremony

In an attempt to uniquely celebrate India's price Neeraj Chopra's golden win at the Olympics, a local petrol pump owner in Gujarat on Monday offered free fuel worth Rs 501 for for people named Neeraj in Gujarat's Bharuch.

Pathan said through this gesture, he wanted to celebrate the feat of the athlete who brought laurels to India. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made India proud by securing a gold medal win at the just- concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Ayub Pathan, owner of the SP Petroleum in Netrang town said that free petrol worth Rs 501 would be given to all "Neerajs" who can claim the fuel after presenting a valid identification ID. The offer, however, was valid only till Monday evening.

"To pay tribute to Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India at Tokyo Games, we had launched a scheme for those named Neeraj. Petrol is being given for free worth Rs 501 when people bring an ID proof with them. It is a very proud moment for us, when he won the medal. We started this two-day scheme on Sunday," Pathan said.

So far, 30 people have availed the scheme, the petrol pump owner said. "First I thought it was a hoax call, but found on reaching the pump that it was indeed true," said a beneficiary of the scheme.

The gold won by Neeraj Chopra on Saturday enabled India to register its first-ever gold in track and field at the Olympic Games. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with a total of seven medals.

Meanwhile, India's Olympic medal-winners were accorded a grand welcome by the government in a dazzling felicitation ceremony in New Delhi on Monday with sports minister Anurag Thakur saying that their journey is an "incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence".

