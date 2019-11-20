Image Source : PTI Gujarat: Lioness found dead at Gir sanctuary

A lioness was found dead in the sanctuary area of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, a forest official said on Wednesday. Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is home to more than 500 Asiatic lions. A nine to 12-year-old lioness was found dead during a joint patrol of Hadala and Jasadhar border rounds staff on Tuesday night, chief conservator forests (wildlife) D T Vasavada said. A team comprising a forest official, two range forest officers and veterinarians, who examined the carcass, didn't find anything suspicious, he added.

The lioness may have been responsible for attacking a 'maldhari' or tribal herdsman in Dodhi Ness area four days ago, Vasavada said.

Doctors have collected the required samples during post- mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the senior official added.

On Sunday, Kalu Vasram Mori was mauled by a lioness while he was herding cattle in Dodhi Ness area.

Mori was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the official said.

