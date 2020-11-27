Five COVID-19 patients killed as fire breaks out at Rajkot hospital

Image Source : ANI Gujarat: 5 COVID-19 patients killed as fire breaks out at Rajkot hospital

At least five coronavirus patients killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday. Thirty other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued.

The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, around 1 am. Seven of the patients were admitted to the ICU, fire brigade official J B Theva said.

"We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire was received, he said.

The fire is under control. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. The rescued patients have been shifted to other COVID-19 hospitals, he added.

Gujarat: Five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot, last night.



CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/aRXrGrD3NQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Municipal commissioner Aditya Agarwal said that chief minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry after being informed about the incident.

In August, eight COVID-19 patients were killed after a fire broke out on the top.

Also Read: Deadly 3rd wave of Covid in Delhi far from over: Doctors

Latest India News