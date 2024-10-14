Gujarat: Rs 5,000 crore worth of cocaine seized in Ankleshwar linked to recent Delhi drug bust case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rs 5,000 crore worth of cocaine seized in Gujarat

In a major operation against a drug syndicate operating in the country, the Delhi Police, with the help of the Gujarat Police, confiscated a massive haul of drugs from Gujarat's Ankleshwar district on Sunday (October 13). According to the released information, along with the seizure of the consignment, which included 518 kilograms of cocaine, authorities also arrested five people in connection with the case.

Significantly, authorities reported that this recent seizure of narcotics was linked to the earlier recovery of over 700 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi. "With this, the total drug-related confiscation has reached a massive haul, which includes 1,289 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, worth more than Rs 13,000 crore," authorities reported.

"The number of arrests in this connection has also risen to 12," they stated.

About the operation

Moreover, according to information shared by Delhi Police officers, during previous investigations into the seizure of 700 kilograms of cocaine, the Special Cell found that the drugs had been brought from Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar.

Based on this information, a team from the Special Cell reached Gujarat on Sunday and proceeded with the operation. They seized cocaine from the company's godown and arrested five people on the spot.

Further, police added that the accused are currently being interrogated regarding an alleged international syndicate operating from Dubai and the UK.

Delhi Police seizes large haul of drug consignment

It is pertinent to note that this recent seizure was in connection with ongoing operations against drug smuggling carried out by authorities. Earlier, on October 2, the Special Cell seized more than 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, estimated to be worth Rs 5,620 crore, from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalpur, arresting four people. Two others were also subsequently arrested in Amritsar and Chennai in connection with the case.

Further, the second operation against the drug syndicate included the Special Cell seized 208 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 2,080 crore from a rented shop in west Delhi on Thursday. The police also arrested one more person from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, making him the seventh person to be arrested in the case.