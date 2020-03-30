Monday, March 30, 2020
     
Gujarat COVID-19 death toll surges to 6 after 1 more succumbs in Bhavnagar

Gujarat has reported one more coronavirus death after one more person succumbed to it in Bhavnagar, taking the state death toll due to COVID-19 at 6, a health official informed on Monday.

New Delhi Published on: March 30, 2020 11:28 IST
Gujarat has reported one more coronavirus death after one more person succumbed to it in Bhavnagar, taking the state death toll due to COVID-19 at 6, a health official informed on Monday. A 45-year-old woman, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Bhavnagar late Sunday night, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said. The woman had also suffered a stroke about two weeks back, she said. So far, three deaths have been reported in Ahmedabad, two in Bhavnagar and one in Surat.

