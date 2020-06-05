Another Gujarat Congress MLA resigns ahead of RS polls, 8th legislator to do so since March

Image Source : BRIJESH MERJA FACEBOOK Gujarat Congress MLA Brijesh Merja resigns ahead of Rajya Sabha polls.

Another Gujarat Congress MLA has resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. Brijesh Merja, MLA from Gujarat's Morbi, who was a vocal critic of the Rupani government, has resigned. The development has come just a day after two party MLAs tendered resignation. So far, till now 8 MLAs of Congress have resigned from their post as MLA in the past two months after the declaration of Rajya Sabha polls.

Brijesh Merja's resignation has come as a big shocker for the party since he was a most vocal critic against the present Rupani regime.

The Assembly secretariat confirmed that Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has accepted the resignation of Merja, who was elected from the Morbi seat.

He has become the third Congress legislator to quit in the last three days.

Before quitting as a legislator, Merja also resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. Two other Congress MLAs, Akshay Patel and Jitu

Chaudhary, resigned on Wednesday evening, Trivedi had said on Thursday.

The Rajya Sabha election will be held in 4 seats in the state of Gujarat on June 19. Earlier, the polls were to be held on March 26 but the date was extended in light of the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The election will be conducted for filling four seats each in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in Manipur and Meghalaya.

