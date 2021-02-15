Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to Ahmedabad hospital

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Earlier on Sunday, Rupani (64) had fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted in a hospital. Elections to six municipal corporations, including Vadodara, will be held on February 21, while those for various other municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

Dr RK Patel from the UN Mehta Hospital, where the CM is admitted, said that the test reports of Rupani are normal, but he will be kept under observation in hospital for 24 hours.

"Rupaniji fainted due to tiredness and dehydration. We have done a thorough checkup and all his tests are normal," Patel said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about Rupani's health over phone, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. Modi told Rupani to get himself thoroughly checked and to take proper rest, it said.

READ MORE: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani faints on stage during rally in Vadodara

READ MORE: Gujarat to bring law against 'love jihad', says CM Rupani

Latest India News