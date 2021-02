Image Source : INDIA TV Video: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani faints while speaking at a public rally in Vadodara

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday fainted during a public rally in Vadodara. In a video, the veteran can be seen collapsing on stage as he was addressing the event. The staff immediately rushed to support Rupani and offered him water.

According to doctors, Rupani's blood pressure levels had dropped due to stress. He is fine now.

