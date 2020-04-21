Aggressive COVID-19 testing being done in Gujarat, says CM Vijay Rupani

Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani speaks to India TV on how the state is dealing with coronavirus.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a conversation with India TV on how the state is dealing to fight coronavirus said that they are doing aggressive COVID-19 testings, identifying people and treating them. The chief minister said he is monitoring all administrative work and interacting with officials on the ground, ministers via video conferencing.

Further speaking on how he is tracking all the preparations as the state deals through coronavirus, Vijay Rupani said that every day at 5 pm, he conducts a meeting with the core team that is working on the ground in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. He further said that the state is focussing more on aggressive testing adding Ahmedabad is one of the cities in the country that has done maximum aggressive COVID-19 testing.

Vijay Rupani said that during times when PM Modi was serving as Gujarat chief minister, a lot of technological advancement work was carried out in the state, therefore, it's easy to connect with any government official via video conferencing and monitor administrative work.

Rupani further mentioned that the frequency of coronavirus testing in the state has been increased in the last 7 days. Chief Minister said that majority of the cases that have been found coronavirus positive in the state are asymptomatic i.e. they don't have any symptoms. Therefore, identifying such people is more crucial in the fight against coronavirus.

Coronavirus confirmed cases in Gujarat has crossed the 2,000-mark and rose to 2,066 after 127 more people tested positive for the disease on

Tuesday, a health official said. Six more deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 77, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said. Out of the 127 new cases, 50 were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the district's tally to 1,298. Besides, Surat reported 69 fresh cases, raising its tally to 338.

Among other districts, Aravalli, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Tapi reported one new case each, while Rajkot and Valsad reported two new cases each.

Tapi and Valsad districts reported their first coronavirus cases, and with this, the disease has spread to 27 out of the total 33 districts in Gujarat.

