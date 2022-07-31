Gujarat: CCTVs installation must from August 1 if 1,000 guests visit premises

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM CCTV cameras.

Gujarat news updates : Gujarat government has made it mandatory for educational, sports, religious places, sports complexes, industrial areas to install CCTV cameras from August 1, provided that daily 1,000 or more guests regularly visit the premises, as per an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday (July 31).

The establishments have to also ensure that they have a minimum one month CCTV footage storage capacity.

Announcing the Public Private Partnership programme, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stated that it is for the safety and security of guests and to avoid crime and offences at public places.

Firstly, this has to be implemented in eight major cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

In each municipal corporation area, a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of resident collector, and above Deputy Commissioner of Police level rank officer will be member secretary.

Public places will have to implement the recommendation or suggestion made by the committee within six months.

"These systems will be inspected on regular intervals and if any fault is found, the public safety committee will file a report, if any society or institute is dissatisfied with the public safety committee, can challenge the same before the district magistrate within 30 days of the order date. The District Magistrate will have to hear and dispose of the matter within 60 days," the government said in the statement.

