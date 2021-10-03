Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat bypolls: PM Modi’s mother Heeraben casts her vote in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben on Sunday cast her vote at a polling booth in Gandhinagar as the voting for Gujarat by-elections is underway.

Voting for 44 seats in 11 wards, which were to be held in April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began today and will continue till 6 pm, while results will be declared on October 5.

There are 2.8 lakh registered voters in Gandhinagar, while the number of wards, each of which have four seats, has increased from eight in 2016, when the Congress and BJP won 16 seats each, to 11 now due to delimitation and addition of more areas, officials said.

Polls will also be held on October 3 in Okha and Thara municipalities, while Bhanvad municipality will see mid-term elections, apart from bypolls to fill up 104 vacant seats in local bodies.

