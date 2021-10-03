Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gandhinagar civic polls: Voting for 44 seats in 11 wards today

Campaigning for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls ended on Friday evening, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel holding a roadshow for the ruling BJP which passed through the state capital. Voting for 44 seats in 11 wards, which were to be held in April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on October 3, while results will be declared on October 5.

There are 2.8 lakh registered voters in Gandhinagar, while the number of wards, each of which have four seats, has increased from eight in 2016, when the Congress and BJP won 16 seats each, to 11 now due to delimitation and addition of more areas, officials said.

This time, it is going to be a three-cornered contest with the Aam Aadmi Party claiming that people are seeing it as an alternative to the BJP and Congress.

While AAP's Manish Sisodia held a roadshow on September 29, the Congress has been organising smaller meets and engaging in door-to-door campaigning.

On Friday, the BJP held a 20-kilometre roadshow from Pethapur to Kudasan with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and state unit chief CR Paatil taking part.

Polls will also be held on October 3 in Okha and Thara municipalities, while Bhanvad municipality will see mid-term elections, apart from bypolls to fill up 104 vacant seats in local bodies.

(With inputs from PTI)

