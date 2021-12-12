Gujarat: 44 year-old BJP MLA Asha Patel dies of dengue

Follow us on Image Source : @VIJAYRUPANI Gujarat BJP MLA Asha Patel

Gujarat BJP MLA Asha Patel died on Sunday while undergoing treatment for dengue in a hospital in Ahmedabad, party colleagues informed. The 44-year-old MLA from Unjha Assembly constituency in Mehsana district died in Zydus hospital where she was on ventilator support after being admitted on Friday evening, they said.

"I inform you with profound sadness that Unjha MLA Asha Patel is no longer with us. She was admitted in Zydus hospital at Ahmedabad for treatment of dengue, but the seriousness of her case was such that despite the best efforts by a team of doctors, she could not be saved," former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel told reporters.

Her mortal remains will be taken to Unjha and kept in the market yard for the public to pay tribute and her last rites will be held in Siddhpur crematorium on Monday, he added.

In a statement, the Gujarat BJP said Patel was suffering from dengue soon after returning from Delhi and she lost her fight against the ailment on Sunday.

State Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said Patel suffered from multiple organ failure. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat condoled her death.

Patel, who was active in the Patidar stir for quota, was elected as MLA from Unjha for the first time in 2017 on a Congress ticket, but switched over to the ruling BJP in February, 2019 and then won a bypoll.

Latest India News