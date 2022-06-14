Delhi: Gujarat ATS arrests 3 more accused in drugs case worth Rs 280 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Gujarat ATS arrested 3 more accused in drugs case worth Rs 280 crore

Highlights On April 26, drugs worth Rs 280 crore were seized on Gujarat's Jakhau port.

Nine Pakistani nationals were caught with the drugs.

The Gujarat ATS has now nabbed 3 more accused in the case.

Gujarat ATS: The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has nabbed three more accused in connection with a drug case worth Rs 280 crore. The three were arrested from Delhi. On April 26, a Pakistani boat named Al-Haj was seized during a joint operation by the Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard.

Nine Pakistani nationals were caught with drugs worth Rs 280 crore. The boat was seized from the Jakhau port.

The three arrested accused were produced in the Bhuj court, where they were given 10 days remand. The Gujarat ATS has so far been successful in unearthing the drug syndicate.

ATS officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhavesh Rojia had received information that a Pakistan-based drug mafia named Mustafa was planning to smuggle heroin from a Pakistani port to North India via the Gujarat coast. Based on the information, ATS and high-ranking Coast Guard officials swung into action.

Just last week, gunny bags were thrown in the sea by the Pakistani boat AL Noman, which was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Gujarat ATS. They were recovered in Gujarat's Jakhau by Border Security Force (BSF) and Marine Police.

The Pakistani crew had thrown the consignment of around 50 kg of drugs near the creek area in the Kutch region of Gujarat on May 30 to avoid being caught with drugs in the Indian maritime territory.

Latest India News