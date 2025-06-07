'Collective fight, not individual efforts, behind India's freedom': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat was present at the release of the two-volume book series Sangh Jeevan, authored by veteran swayamsevak Ramchandra Devtare and published by Nachiket Prakashan. During his address, he stated that India's freedom from the British was a result of a collective fight.

New Delhi:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Friday stated that the nation got independence from the British due to the collective fight from the countrymen and not due to an individual. Bhagwat was present at the Shikshak Sahakari Bank auditorium in Nagpur during the release of the two-volume book series Sangh Jeevan, authored by veteran swayamsevak Ramchandra Devtare and published by Nachiket Prakashan.

He underscored the importance of collective decision-making within the RSS, stating that the organization's actions and directions are determined through consensus, reflecting the collective will rather than individual decisions. Bhagwat noted that while the leadership may be visible, it is the silent dedication of countless unnamed and selfless RSS volunteers, particularly from rural areas, that sustains the organisation.

He emphasised his remarks on the RSS's collective action and the importance of unity in achieving national goals.

Sangh’s work is not that of a few individuals: Bhagwat

Highlighting the importance of collective thought and creation, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat said that the direction of the Sangh is determined through collective decision-making. “The work of the Sangh is not driven by one or two individuals. Whatever the Sangh does or says is the outcome of consensus,” he stated. He also emphasized that while appearance has value in society, inner character and personality are even more important.

Bhagwat to Visit Kanpur for Two Days

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Kanpur on a two-day visit starting Saturday. He is scheduled to attend several meetings and visit two training camps. These camps aim to prepare swayamsevaks aged 40 and below to promote a caste-neutral and socially inclusive environment.

The first camp, called “Vikas Varg,” is being held at Deen Dayal Upadhyay School in Nawabganj and includes RSS workers from various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The second, “Shiksha Varg,” is taking place at Mehrban Singh Ka Purwa, the ancestral village of SP ideologue Harmohan Singh Yadav, where some members of his family are now seen leaning towards the BJP. This marks the first time the RSS is holding such an event in what has traditionally been a Samajwadi Party stronghold.