Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in hometown Lucknow | WATCH

New Delhi:

Astronaut and Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla received a rousing welcome in Lucknow on Monday after returning from his landmark 20-day space mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Crowds of supporters, students, and well-wishers gathered at Lucknow Airport, where he was welcomed by his family and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

“Today is a big day for Lucknow. The son of Bharat, the son of Lucknow, has set foot in his city again,” said Pathak, adding that the state was proud to celebrate Shukla’s achievement.

Historic mission to the ISS

Group Captain Shukla made history as the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS, aboard Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). He launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 26, along with fellow astronauts, as part of a collaboration between ISRO and private space company Axiom Space.

After landing in Lucknow, Shukla was headed to City Montessori School, Gomtinagar, for a grand felicitation event organised by the state government. Both Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with other dignitaries, were scheduled to attend the event to honour Shukla’s contributions to India’s growing space legacy.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also felicitated Shukla and his fellow astronauts Group Captains PV Nair, Ajit Krishnan, and Angad Pratap for their roles in the mission. Reflecting on his mission, Shukla praised the Axiom-4 flight as a milestone for Indian space science and highlighted its importance in paving the path for future missions.

“This mission is a big achievement for our country. India is on its journey of a human space flight Mission Gaganyaan, the Bharatiya Antriksh Station, and ultimately, landing on the Moon,” Shukla said.

UP CM lauds Shukla, calls him ‘symbol of courage’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded Shukla, calling him a “symbol of courage, dedication, and commitment to science.” “Your achievement is a proud moment for every Indian, especially for the people of Uttar Pradesh,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.