Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police personnel rushed to the spot after the blast

Three unidentified men hurled a grenade at a home in Sector 10, Chandigarh on Wednesday evening. The accused have targeted Kothi No. 575 in Sector 10, said the police officials.

The accused, who came on an autorickshaw, attacked the building which caused a huge blast creating panic in the area. They fled the scene after targeting the home.

The top police officials rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the matter.