Green Field Airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan gets Cabinet nod: Check project cost, key features Green Field Airport at Kota: Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cabinet has approved the development of Green Field Airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crores. He added that the terminal building spans an area of 20,000 sqm with a 3200 metre long runway.

Kota:

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the proposal of Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of Green Field Airport at Kota-Bundi (Rajasthan) at an estimated cost of Rs.1507.00 crore. Giving details, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cabinet has approved the development of Green Field Airport- the Kota-Bundi Airport in Rajasthan at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crores. He added that the terminal building spans an area of 20,000 sqm with a 3200 metre long runway.

Kota, located on the banks of the Chambal River, is recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan. In addition, Kota is renowned as the Educational Coaching Hub of India.

440.06 hectares of land transferred to AAI for project

In this regard, the Rajasthan government has transferred 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for development of a Greenfield Airport, suitable for operation of A-321 type aircraft.

The Green Field Airport project includes construction of a Terminal Building spanning an area of 20,000 sqm capable of handling 1000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) with annual capacity of 2 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA), Runway 11/29 of dimensions 3200m x 45m, Apron with 07 parking bays for A-321 type aircraft, two Link Taxiways, ATC cum Technical Block, Fire Station, car park and allied works.

Green Field Airport at Kota-Bundi: Check project cost

The Green Field Airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crores.

The current Kota Airport is under the ownership of Airports Authority of India (AAI) and it comprises a runway (08/26) of dimensions 1220 m x 38 m, suitable for Code 'B' aircraft (such as DO-228), and an apron capable of accommodating two such aircraft. The terminal building spans an area of 400 sqm and is capable of handling.

Green Field Airport at Kota-Bundi: Check key features