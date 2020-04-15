Greater Noida man coughs while playing ludo, shot at by fellow

A man in Greater Noida was allegedly fired upon by a fellow for coughing while playing ludo. The villager accused the victim of "trying to spread the disease." The incident occurred around 9 pm on Tuesday at a temple in Dayanagr village, where four people, including the man who received gunshot injuries, were playing the board game.

The police said the injured was hospitalised and out of danger. However, the accused is yet to be arrested.

Both are residents of Dayanagar village and engaged in agriculture, according to the police.

"Prashant and three others were playing ludo at the village temple on Tuesday night when Gullu arrived there.

An argument broke out between Prashant and Gullu when the former coughed.

"Gullu got angry thinking Prashant was doing it deliberately and asked if he wanted to infect him (with coronavirus) ," a police official told PTI.

"As the argument intensified, Gullu pulled out a pistol and shot at Prashant," he said.

An injured Prashant was rushed to a private hospital, the police said, adding that an FIR was registered against the accused and efforts were on to arrest him.

Coughing, fever and difficulty in breathing are some of the symptoms of the novel coronavirus, a highly contagious disease which has forced a nationwide lockdown since March 25.

(With PTI inputs)

