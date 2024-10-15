GRAP-1, first stage of anti-pollution plan, activated in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : AP Picture for representational purposes

Air pollution: A day after Centre's air pollution control panel for Delhi-NCR direction, the state governments in the region on Tuesday implemented the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the capital's air quality remained poor on the third consecutive day. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 224 on Sunday after Dussehra. On Monday (October 14), the pollution level also reached 234, which falls in the 'poor' category.

Given this, instructions have been given to implement GRAP-1 in Delhi this year as well, it is being implemented today. Along with this, many things have also been banned in the capital including a ban on burning garbage in the open, limiting the use of diesel generators and banning the use of coal or firewood in restaurants. GRAP-1 is implemented when the AQI of the city crosses 200.

Things to be take care of

Car engines to be properly tuned.

Proper tyre pressure in the vehicle to be maintained.

PUC certificate of your vehicle to be kept.

Vehicle engines are to be off at red lights.

To control vehicle pollution, give preference to hybrid vehicles or EV.

Report air pollution activities through 311 App, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App etc.

Plant as many trees as possible around.

Strict adherence to PUC rules.

Things banned