Modi govt to introduce Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha on THIS day

Waqf Amendment Bill: The government has informed the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha that it plans to introduce the Waqf Bill in the House on Thursday (August 8). However, the Opposition parties are demanding that this Waqf Bill be sent to the Standing Committee for further review.

Why is govt bringing Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024?

According to sources, the government consulted with various Muslim intellectuals and organizations to gather suggestions for introducing reforms before bringing amendments to the Waqf Board Act. A total of 32-40 amendments are being considered.

The central government is planning to introduce more than 40 amendments to the Waqf Board Act through the new bill. This bill aims to amend the 1995 law governing the Waqf Board, addressing demands from within the Muslim community. One significant change will make it mandatory for the Waqf Board to register with the District Magistrates to ensure the proper valuation of its properties.

Irregularities will end

We sought insights on this matter from Supreme Court lawyer Kanika Bhardwaj. According to Bhardwaj, this bill aims to eliminate the misuse of land and other irregularities associated with the Waqf Board. She noted that a total of 40 changes are being proposed.

How much property does the Waqf Board have?

The Waqf Board earns about Rs 200 crores every year from its properties. The purpose of the new change is that no property goes to the Waqf Board illegally.

2009: More than 52 thousand properties

2013: More than 4 lakh properties

2024: More than 8 lakh properties

What is Waqf Board?

"Waqf Boards are the organisation established in every state under the Waqf Act 1995, for the management of Waqf properties in that State/UT. The Waqf Board deals with the religious, social and economic life of Muslims. They are not only supporting mosques, dargah, graveyards, etc but many of them support schools, colleges, hospitals, dispensaries and musafirkhanas, which are meant for social welfare. There are 30 Waqf Boards in India, mostly their headquarters are in Delhi," a statement published on waqf.gov.in read.

Waqf Act

Waqf Act was first passed by Parliament in 1954. Subsequently, it was repealed and a new Waqf Act was passed in 1995 which gave more powers to Waqf Boards. In 2013, this Act was further amended to give far-reaching powers to the Waqf Board to designate the property as 'Waqf Property'.

According to sources the proposed amendments are likely to make it mandatory for the Waqf Board to register its property in the District Collector's office so that the property can be evaluated. The amendments also aim to enhance inclusivity by ensuring women's representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.

