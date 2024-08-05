Govt likely to introduce Bill to amend Waqf Act in Rajya Sabha this week: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajya Sabha

Parliament Session: A Bill to amend the Waqf Board Act, which is expected to limit the powers of the Waqf Board, is likely to be introduced first in the Rajya Sabha. Sources informed news agency ANI that the government might move to present these amendments within the week. The budget session of Parliament is set to conclude on August 12.

According to sources, the government consulted with various Muslim intellectuals and organisations to gather suggestions for introducing reforms before bringing amendments to the Waqf Board Act. A total of 32-40 amendments are being considered.

Waqf Act

Waqf Act was first passed by Parliament in 1954. Subsequently, it was repealed and a new Waqf Act was passed in 1995 which gave more powers to Waqf Boards. In 2013, this Act was further amended to give far-reaching powers to the Waqf Board to designate the property as 'Waqf Property'.

According to sources the proposed amendments are likely to make it mandatory for the Waqf Board to register its property in the District Collector's office so that the property can be evaluated. The amendments also aim to enhance inclusivity by ensuring women's representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.

What is Waqf Board?

"Waqf Boards are the organisation established in every state under the Waqf Act 1995, for the management of Waqf properties in that State/UT. The Waqf Board deals with the religious, social and economic life of Muslims. They are not only supporting mosques, dargah, graveyards, etc but many of them support schools, colleges, hospitals, dispensaries and musafirkhanas, which are meant for social welfare. There are 30 Waqf Boards in India, mostly their headquarters are in Delhi," a statement published on waqf.gov.in read.

Why is politics around Waqf Boards?

Members of Waqf Boards hold significant influence over voters from Muslim communities. These members are directly or indirectly connected with political parties. Congress, the Samajwadi Party, AIMIMI, TMC and other regional parties which toe the line of secularism always oppose the move to any legal reform in the subjects related to the Muslim community. The same kind of criticism emerged when the Centre brought the Triple Talaq Bill to end the discriminatory tradition against women. The AIMPLB urged allies of the ruling NDA and opposition parties to "completely reject any such move" and not allow such amendments to be passed in Parliament.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIMI) chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre wants to take away the autonomy of Waqf Boards. The BJP has been against Waqf boards and Waqf properties "from the beginning" and it has made attempts to finish these as per its "Hindutva agenda", he claimed.

"The All India Muslim Personal Law Board deems it necessary to make it clear that any change in the Wakf Act, 2013 which alters the nature of Waqf properties or makes it easier for the government or any individual to usurp the same will not be acceptable," Ilyas said.

(With ANI inputs)

