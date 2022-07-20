Govt notifies new rule for work from home; more deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Govt notifies new rule for work from home

Highlights Department of Commerce has notified a new rule 43A for Work from home

WFH allowed for maximum one year in special economic zone

Notification was issued on demand from the industry

Work from home (WFH) is permitted for a maximum of one year in a special economic zone unit and can be expanded to 50% of all employees, according to a statement from the commerce ministry on Tuesday. The Department of Commerce has notified a new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006.

According to the government, the notification was sent in response to requests from the industry to include a provision for a national consistent WFH policy across all Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

A certain category of employees of a unit in a SEZ are eligible to work from home under the new rule. Employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units, those who are temporarily disabled, those who are travelling, and those who work remotely are among them, it was stated.

WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit, it added. It also said that there is flexibility granted to the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs to approve a higher number of employees (more than 50 per cent) for any bonafide reason to be recorded in writing. "Work From Home is now allowed for a maximum period of one year. However, same may further be extended for a period of one year at a time by the DC on the request of units," the ministry said.

In respect of SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval, it added. "SEZ Units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for the purpose of WFH to perform authorised operations of the units and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission granted to an employee," the ministry said.

Also Read | WHO's process of estimating Covid-19 deaths unscientific, says Govt

Latest India News