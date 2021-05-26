Image Source : AP Govt issues advisory to all social media platforms for compliance with IT Rules

The government on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory to all social platforms for compliance of its new IT guidelines. According to a notification released by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, all Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMI) have been asked to share a response "as soon as possible" and "preferably today itself".

The official notification read: "As you are aware that the government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on 25th February 2021 under the provisions of IT Act, 2000. These rules supersede the erstwhile notified IT (Intermediary guidelines) Rules, 2011. Government through a separate notification has also presceibed that a social media intermediary having a fifty lakh (5 million) registered users in India will be considered a Significant Social Media Intermediary (SSMI). The Part-II of the rules broadly prescribe due diligence to be followed by:

a) all intermediaries as defined in the IT Act 2000

b) additional set of due diligence for SSMI

...and are being administered by this MeitY. The additional due diligence required from SSMI have come into effect today, at the conclusion of three additional months given to SSMIs."

"The definitions of these services/entities are covered in the IT Act/rules as stated."

"As you including your parent company or any other subsidiary, provide a variety of services in India some of which falls within the definition of SSMIs in the context of the IT Act and the aforesaid rules. Accordingly, as part of ascertaining the compliance of these rules, you are requested to provide the following information: Name of app/website/service falling within the scope of significant social media intermediary, details of chief compliance officer and the contact details, nodal contact person and contact details, resident grievance officer and contact details, and the physical contact address in India."

