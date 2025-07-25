Govt employees can take leave for up to 30 days to take care of elderly parents: Centre Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, allow employees to avail a combination of different types of leave annually. This includes 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, 8 days of casual leave.

New Delhi:

The Central government employees can take leave for up to 30 days due to personal reasons, including taking care of elderly parents, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Govt employees are entitled to 30 days of leave

As per the service rules, the government employees are entitled to 30 days of leave, which can be used for personal reasons, such as looking after elderly parents.

While replying to a written question, the Union minister said that under existing service rules, the government staff can take up to 30 days of earned leave each year for any personal reason, including the care of ageing parents.

Here’s what Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha

He said that the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, allow employees to avail a combination of different types of leave annually. This includes 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, 8 days of casual leave, and 2 days of restricted holidays. All of these leave types can be used for personal reasons, he clarified.

“The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, eight days of casual leave and two days of restricted holiday per annum, apart from other eligible leaves to a Central government employee, which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of elderly parents," Singh said.

Types of leaves granted to govt employees

As part of the service rules, there are different kinds of leaves, such as earned leave, half-day leave, commuted leave, leave not due, extraordinary leave, maternity leave, paternity leave, child care leave, study leave, special disability leave, seamen’s sick leave, hospital leave, and departmental leave.

In another written reply to Rajya Sabha, he said that the occurrence and filling up of vacancies in the central government is a continuous process, depending on the needs of different departments and ministries.

Apart from this, he said that the total number of sanctioned posts across all ministries and departments of the central government as of March 1, 2021, stood at 40,35,203.

He said this while responding to a question seeking details of total sanctioned posts and vacancies across government departments, particularly in railways, defence, home affairs, and the postal department.