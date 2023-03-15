Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Government mulling new rules to increase mobile phones, apps security standards.

Govt on mobile phones, apps security: The government is mulling a new framework to develop adequate security standards for mobile phone users, with sources saying the initiative follows concerns over misuse of data and spying by pre-installed apps.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) in a tweet on Tuesday (March 14) said security of mobile phones is important and the government is in consultation with stakeholders to develop adequate security standards.

"India is emerging as a trusted player in the global value chain of electronics. Security of mobile phones and applications is important. The government is in consultation with stakeholders to develop adequate security standards," the Meity tweeted.

The initiative follows concerns raised by several stakeholders around misuse of users data and spying by pre-installed apps, an official source said. Mobile phone players shared that they are on the same page with the government's intent to check data abuse but the process may lead to delay in the launch of new handsets and also impact revenue earned from pre-installed apps.

What Lava International president said:

Lava International president Sunil Raina said none of the company's smartphones carry any bloatware or unwanted ads. "We provide a clean Android experience to our customers. We strongly believe that a device purchased by a customer is his/her property. Hence, the choice of apps should solely be with the customer," Raina tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

