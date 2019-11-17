Image Source : FILE Government of India extends Visa-on-arrival to UAE nationals

The Government of India has decided to extend the Visa-on-arrival facility to nationals of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. With this decision, the government aims to strengthen relations, trade links and strategic ties between the two countries.

The visa facility will be available to the citizens of UAE for a period of up to 60 days with double entry for business, tourism, conference, and medical purposes.

The facility will available at six designated International Airports--Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

However, the visa will be available to only those nationals who have earlier obtained an e-visa or a normal paper Visa for India, irrespective of whether the person actually visited India or not.

Meanwhile, the citizen who will be going to India for the first time may have to apply for an e-Visa or a normal paper Visa.

ALSO READ | Azimetry, NETAGE among firms banned from applying for H-1B visas

ALSO READ | Pakistan embassy resumes visa for Afghan patients